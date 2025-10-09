Breaking Down SolarEdge Technologies: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 10 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 6 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for SolarEdge Technologies, presenting an average target of $25.42, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $17.17, the current average has increased by 48.05%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of SolarEdge Technologies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $36.00 $29.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $27.00 $23.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $31.00 $27.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Raises Sell $7.00 $5.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $30.00 $20.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $15.00 Philip Shen Roth Capital Raises Neutral $25.00 $15.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $26.00 $14.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $23.00 $18.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Underperform $18.00 $10.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Neutral $29.00 $18.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $29.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SolarEdge Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of SolarEdge Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SolarEdge Technologies analyst ratings.

Discovering SolarEdge Technologies: A Closer Look

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

A Deep Dive into SolarEdge Technologies's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SolarEdge Technologies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.05% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SolarEdge Technologies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -43.1%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SolarEdge Technologies's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -22.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SolarEdge Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.97%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SolarEdge Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.48, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

