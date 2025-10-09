What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Incyte

In the last three months, 14 analysts have published ratings on Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 5 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $82.64, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.21% from the previous average price target of $73.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Incyte's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $89.00 $73.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $81.00 $72.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $104.00 $90.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $73.00 $67.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $89.00 $67.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Announces Overweight $90.00 - Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Underperform $60.00 $52.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $103.00 $88.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Raises Hold $79.00 $73.00 Nicholas Holowko UBS Raises Neutral $68.00 $62.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $72.00 $68.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $67.00 $59.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $67.00 $68.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Incyte. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Incyte. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Incyte compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Incyte compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Incyte's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Incyte's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Incyte analyst ratings.

Delving into Incyte's Background

Incyte focuses on the discovery and development of small-molecule drugs. The firm's leading drug, Jakafi, treats two types of rare blood cancer and graft versus host disease and is partnered with Novartis. Incyte's other marketed drugs include rheumatoid arthritis treatment Olumiant (licensed to Lilly), and oncology drugs Iclusig (chronic myeloid leukemia), Pemazyre (cholangiocarcinoma), Tabrecta (lung cancer), and Monjuvi (diffuse large B-cell lymphoma). The firm's first dermatology product, Opzelura, was approved in 2021 for atopic dermatitis and 2022 for vitiligo. Incyte's pipeline includes a broad array of oncology and dermatology programs.

Incyte's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Incyte's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Incyte's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 33.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Incyte's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.33% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Incyte's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.0%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Incyte's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.