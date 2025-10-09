10 Analysts Assess Permian Resources: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Permian Resources (NYSE:PR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $19.3, along with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.37% increase from the previous average price target of $18.67.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Permian Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Hanold RBC Capital Raises Outperform $18.00 $17.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $21.00 - Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $19.00 $20.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $22.00 $23.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $17.00 $16.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $18.00 $17.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $21.00 $20.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $20.00 $19.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $20.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

All You Need to Know About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on generating outsized returns to stakeholders through the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The Company's assets and operations are concentrated in the core of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico.

Financial Milestones: Permian Resources's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Permian Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.89%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.3%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Permian Resources's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Permian Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Permian Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

