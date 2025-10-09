Breaking Down Allstate: 11 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Allstate (NYSE:ALL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Allstate and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $218.36, accompanied by a high estimate of $260.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.93% from the previous average price target of $208.10.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Allstate by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $254.00 $235.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $250.00 $235.00 Tracy Benguigui Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $235.00 - Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $235.00 $230.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $22.00 $20.00 Andrew Andersen Jefferies Raises Buy $255.00 $254.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $246.00 $237.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $202.00 $197.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $260.00 $250.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $245.00 $235.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $198.00 $188.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Allstate. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Allstate compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Allstate compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Allstate's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Allstate's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Allstate

Allstate is one of the largest US property-casualty insurers in the US. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 6,000 exclusive agents.

Breaking Down Allstate's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Allstate's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.9% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Allstate's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allstate's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.37, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

