6 Analysts Assess BioMarin Pharmaceutical: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $101.33, a high estimate of $119.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. A 5.3% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $107.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BioMarin Pharmaceutical. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $119.00 $116.00 Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Neutral $60.00 - Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Raises Buy $106.00 $101.00 Eliana Merle UBS Raises Buy $114.00 $113.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $96.00 $97.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $113.00 $108.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BioMarin Pharmaceutical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of BioMarin Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of BioMarin Pharmaceutical's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare genetic diseases. BioMarin specializes in enzyme replacement therapies, gene therapies, and other advanced treatments designed to address complex genetic disorders. The company has eight approved therapies for conditions including achondroplasia, phenylketonuria, hemophilia, and mucopolysaccharidosis. BioMarin has an expanding, yet relatively early-stage, pipeline of treatments in development across skeletal conditions and enzyme therapies.

Financial Milestones: BioMarin Pharmaceutical's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BioMarin Pharmaceutical displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 29.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BioMarin Pharmaceutical's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.07%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: BioMarin Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

