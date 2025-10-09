Expert Outlook: Jamf Holding Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Jamf Holding and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $15.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average has decreased by 18.92% from the previous average price target of $18.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Jamf Holding by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $14.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $15.00 $19.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $18.00 $27.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $15.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $12.00 $15.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Lowers Buy $20.00 $25.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $13.00 $15.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jamf Holding. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jamf Holding. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Jamf Holding compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Jamf Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Jamf Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Jamf Holding's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Jamf Holding analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Jamf Holding

Jamf Holding Corp is the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, and its cloud software platform is the vertically focused Apple infrastructure and security platform. The company helps organizations, including businesses, hospitals, schools, and government agencies, connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud without ever having to touch the devices. It sells its Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, solutions via a subscription model, through a direct sales force, online, and indirectly via its channel partners, including Apple. The company operates in The Americas; Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Financial Insights: Jamf Holding

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Jamf Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Jamf Holding's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jamf Holding's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jamf Holding's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Jamf Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.99, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.