What 46 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CrowdStrike Holdings

In the preceding three months, 46 analysts have released ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 16 15 15 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 9 8 4 0 0 2M Ago 6 6 9 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CrowdStrike Holdings, presenting an average target of $493.07, a high estimate of $600.00, and a low estimate of $343.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $486.44, the current average has increased by 1.36%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of CrowdStrike Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Todd Weller Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $590.00 $525.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $600.00 $550.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $600.00 $440.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $550.00 $500.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $500.00 $430.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $550.00 $490.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Neutral $490.00 $460.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Raises Neutral $485.00 $465.00 Taz Koujalgi Roth Capital Raises Buy $510.00 $410.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $500.00 $450.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Buy $515.00 $500.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $515.00 $490.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $515.00 $495.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $550.00 $500.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $510.00 $510.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $500.00 $475.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $510.00 $495.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $515.00 $500.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $490.00 $490.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $475.00 $460.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $535.00 $475.00 Gray Powell BTIG Maintains Buy $489.00 $489.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Maintains Neutral $465.00 $465.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Buy $500.00 $530.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $490.00 $530.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $430.00 $475.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $520.00 $520.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Neutral $430.00 $450.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $460.00 $495.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $440.00 $480.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $450.00 $505.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Buy $500.00 $545.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $343.00 $371.00 Gray Powell BTIG Lowers Buy $489.00 $520.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $525.00 $575.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $450.00 $460.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $475.00 $475.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $405.00 $425.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $490.00 $515.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $475.00 $530.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $475.00 $475.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $460.00 $500.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $425.00 $440.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Buy $530.00 $520.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Announces Neutral $465.00 - Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $495.00 $490.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CrowdStrike Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of CrowdStrike Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of CrowdStrike Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CrowdStrike Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

CrowdStrike Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, CrowdStrike Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.28% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.64%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.86%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CrowdStrike Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.22.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

