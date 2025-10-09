Analyst Expectations For Steven Madden's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Steven Madden and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $30.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average has increased by 17.81% from the previous average price target of $25.71.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Steven Madden. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $40.00 $34.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $40.00 $25.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $26.00 $24.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $26.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Steven Madden Citigroup Raises Buy $32.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Steven Madden. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Steven Madden compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Steven Madden's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd designs and sells brand-name and private-label footwear and accessories. Its products are geared toward fashion-conscious adults and children. The company sells its products through department stores and other retailers as well as its stores and websites. The company's revenue comes from its operating segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories or Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. The wholesale footwear segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

Steven Madden's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Steven Madden showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.77% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.06%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Steven Madden's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.62%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steven Madden's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Steven Madden's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.65.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

