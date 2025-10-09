19 Analysts Have This To Say About Bloom Energy

Analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 19 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 3 2 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $61.95, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average reflects an increase of 81.62% from the previous average price target of $34.11.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Bloom Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samantha Hoh HSBC Raises Hold $100.00 $44.00 Nicholas Amicucci Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $100.00 - Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Neutral $79.00 $48.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $90.00 $40.00 Gregory Lewis BTIG Raises Buy $80.00 $42.00 Dushyant Ailani Jefferies Raises Underperform $31.00 $24.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Underperform $24.00 $21.00 Chip Moore Roth Capital Raises Neutral $73.00 $34.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $105.00 $41.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $85.00 $44.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $38.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Raises Outperform $75.00 $35.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $61.00 $45.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $44.00 $35.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $22.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $41.00 $29.00 Chip Moore Roth Capital Raises Neutral $25.00 $20.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $30.00 $26.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $31.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Bloom Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bloom Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Bloom Energy's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Bloom Energy Better

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

Key Indicators: Bloom Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Bloom Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Bloom Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -10.62%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -7.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloom Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.66%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, Bloom Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

