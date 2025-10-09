Breaking Down Zeta Global Holdings: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Zeta Global Holdings, presenting an average target of $24.62, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $21.88, the current average has increased by 12.52%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Zeta Global Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $30.00 $28.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $25.00 $20.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Raises Buy $27.00 $25.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $18.00 $16.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $28.00 $26.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $15.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Zeta Global Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Zeta Global Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Zeta Global Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zeta Global Holdings analyst ratings.

About Zeta Global Holdings

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

A Deep Dive into Zeta Global Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Zeta Global Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 35.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zeta Global Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zeta Global Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zeta Global Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Zeta Global Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

