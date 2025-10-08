What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lantheus Holdings

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $74.5, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $63.00. A decline of 31.96% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Lantheus Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Choi Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $77.00 $110.00 Justin Walsh B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $84.00 $109.00 Tara Bancroft TD Cowen Lowers Buy $80.00 $95.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $63.00 $111.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $73.00 $112.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Lowers Outperform $70.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lantheus Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Lantheus Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Lantheus Holdings's Background

Lantheus Holdings Inc caters to the United States healthcare sector with the development of diagnostic products. Its products are in three categories: Precision Diagnostics, Radiopharmaceutical Oncology, and Strategic Partnerships and Other Revenue. Precision Diagnostic products assist healthcare professionals Find and Follow diseases, with a focus in cardiology. Radiopharmaceutical Oncology diagnostics and therapeutics help HCPs Find, Fight and Follow cancer. Strategic Partnerships focus on enabling precision medicine through the use of biomarkers, digital solutions and pharma services platforms, and also includes license of RELISTOR to Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lantheus Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.07%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Lantheus Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.83%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lantheus Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.76%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lantheus Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.78%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, Lantheus Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

