Assessing WESCO Intl: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of WESCO Intl (NYSE:WCC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for WESCO Intl, revealing an average target of $235.11, a high estimate of $258.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.64% from the previous average price target of $212.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive WESCO Intl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Guy Hardwick Barclays Announces Overweight $258.00 - Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $255.00 $225.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $225.00 $205.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $258.00 $240.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Buy $235.00 $220.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $205.00 $180.00 Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $240.00 $230.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $240.00 $210.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $190.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of WESCO Intl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of WESCO Intl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of WESCO Intl's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind WESCO Intl

Wesco can be traced back to the late 1800s but was officially founded in 1922, acting as the distribution arm of Westinghouse Electric. Throughout the 1900s, Wesco entered and subsequently exited the consumer electronics, transit, bottling, and nuclear plant distribution markets. It was sold to a private equity firm in 1994 and then went public in 1999, and numerous acquisitions have since been made to fill the gaps in Wesco's geographical and product coverage. Today, the firm primarily distributes electrical, networking, security, and utility equipment used in the construction and repair of structures such as offices, data centers, power transmission lines, and manufacturing plants. Wesco has operations around the globe but generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

WESCO Intl: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, WESCO Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.66% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: WESCO Intl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WESCO Intl's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): WESCO Intl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.34.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

