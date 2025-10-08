Where Caterpillar Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 3 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $477.6, a high estimate of $582.00, and a low estimate of $350.00. Marking an increase of 10.87%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $430.79.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Caterpillar among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $582.00 $507.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $540.00 $500.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $540.00 $495.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $480.00 $493.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Outperform $495.00 $500.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $476.00 - Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $350.00 $283.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $520.00 $475.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $500.00 $460.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $425.00 $383.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $507.00 $414.00 Michael Feniger B of A Securities Raises Buy $495.00 $460.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Neutral $388.00 $331.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $383.00 $335.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $483.00 $395.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Caterpillar. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Caterpillar. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Caterpillar compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Caterpillar compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Caterpillar's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Caterpillar's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Caterpillar analyst ratings.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries, resource industries, and energy & transportation. Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has a global reach that is approximately evenly balanced between the US and the rest of the world. Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of over 150 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Caterpillar

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Caterpillar's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.72%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Caterpillar's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.15% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caterpillar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.87%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Caterpillar's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.18. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.