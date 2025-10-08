ProPetro Holding Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $6.8, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. A 7.86% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $7.38.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ProPetro Holding is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Neutral $6.00 $5.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $5.00 $6.50 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $7.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ProPetro Holding. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ProPetro Holding. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ProPetro Holding compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ProPetro Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ProPetro Holding's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into ProPetro Holding's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ProPetro Holding analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About ProPetro Holding

ProPetro Holding Corp is a Texas-based oilfield services company. It provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and other complementary services to oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources. The company focused on the Permian Basin. The operating segments of the company are hydraulic fracturing which generates key revenue, wireline, cementing, and power generation service.

Unraveling the Financial Story of ProPetro Holding

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, ProPetro Holding faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.65% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ProPetro Holding's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ProPetro Holding's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ProPetro Holding's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.2.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.