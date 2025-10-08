Demystifying Zebra Technologies: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $337.38, a high estimate of $375.00, and a low estimate of $300.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $294.62, the current average has increased by 14.51%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Zebra Technologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $350.00 $319.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $375.00 $301.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $300.00 $280.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $319.00 $269.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $345.00 $325.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $301.00 $263.00 Piyush Avasthy Citigroup Raises Neutral $342.00 $280.00 Richard Eastman Baird Raises Outperform $367.00 $320.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Zebra Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Zebra Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Zebra Technologies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Zebra Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zebra Technologies analyst ratings.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.

Financial Insights: Zebra Technologies

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Zebra Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.24%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zebra Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zebra Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.09% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zebra Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.41% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Zebra Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.65. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

