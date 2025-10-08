Deep Dive Into Vistra Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Vistra (NYSE:VST) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $233.8, a high estimate of $256.00, and a low estimate of $203.00. This current average has increased by 13.99% from the previous average price target of $205.11.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Vistra. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Angie Storozynski Seaport Global Raises Buy $242.00 $220.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $236.00 $229.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $223.00 $207.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $248.00 $227.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Hold $230.00 $241.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $256.00 - Carly Davenport Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $203.00 $179.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $229.00 $191.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $241.00 $145.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Buy $230.00 $207.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vistra. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vistra. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vistra compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vistra compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vistra's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Vistra's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vistra analyst ratings.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. The Lotus Partners asset purchase would add 2.6 GW of natural gas generation. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Financial Milestones: Vistra's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vistra's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.53% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vistra's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.92%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Vistra's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 7.69. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.