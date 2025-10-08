4 Analysts Have This To Say About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $678.0, a high estimate of $725.00, and a low estimate of $597.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 30.2% from the previous average price target of $520.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive EMCOR Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Bubes Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $675.00 $495.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $725.00 $515.00 Avinatan Jaroslawicz UBS Raises Buy $715.00 $570.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $597.00 $503.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to EMCOR Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to EMCOR Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EMCOR Group compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EMCOR Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of EMCOR Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of EMCOR Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EMCOR Group analyst ratings.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Inc is a specialty contractor in the United States and a provider of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services, building services, and industrial services. Its services are provided to a broad range of commercial, technology, manufacturing, industrial, healthcare, utility, and institutional customers through approximately 100 operating subsidiaries. The company's operating subsidiaries are organized into reportable segments: United States mechanical construction and facilities services, which derives key revenue; United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services; and United Kingdom building services. Geographically, its key revenue is derived from the United States.

Key Indicators: EMCOR Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining EMCOR Group's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.39% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: EMCOR Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.02%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EMCOR Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.07%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EMCOR Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.67% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: EMCOR Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.22.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.