What 27 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Western Digital

Across the recent three months, 27 analysts have shared their insights on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 13 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 6 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 8 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Western Digital, presenting an average target of $102.96, a high estimate of $171.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 32.39% from the previous average price target of $77.77.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Western Digital. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Sheehan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $130.00 $78.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $171.00 $99.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $125.00 $90.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $141.00 $123.00 C.J. Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $160.00 $85.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $120.00 $87.00 Mark Newman Bernstein Announces Market Perform $96.00 - Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $115.00 $85.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $123.00 $100.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $115.00 $85.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $80.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $110.00 $88.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $99.00 $92.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $87.00 $75.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $50.00 Medhi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Neutral $62.00 $40.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $88.00 $78.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $95.00 $80.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $85.00 $58.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $90.00 $78.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $92.00 $83.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $90.00 $53.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $83.00 $85.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $75.00 $45.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $65.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $85.00 $78.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $78.00 $62.00

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Western Digital's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of hard disk drives. The HDD market is a practical duopoly, with Western Digital and Seagate being the two largest players. Western Digital designs and manufactures its HDDs, with much of the manufacturing and workforce located in Asia. The primary consumers of HDDs are data centers.

Understanding the Numbers: Western Digital's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Western Digital displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.99%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Western Digital's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Digital's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.21%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Digital's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.8%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, Western Digital faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

