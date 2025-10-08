Breaking Down Jacobs Solutions: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $161.4, along with a high estimate of $166.00 and a low estimate of $155.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.16% increase from the previous average price target of $150.62.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Jacobs Solutions among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $163.00 $148.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $166.00 $152.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $157.00 $155.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $166.00 $147.47 Sangita Jain Keybanc Announces Overweight $155.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Jacobs Solutions. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jacobs Solutions compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Jacobs Solutions's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Jacobs Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions is a global provider of engineering, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance services as well as cyber engineering and security solutions. The firm serves industrial, commercial, and government clients in a wide variety of sectors, including water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals. Jacobs Solutions employs approximately 60,000 workers. The company generated $11.5 billion in revenue in fiscal 2024.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Jacobs Solutions

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Jacobs Solutions's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Jacobs Solutions's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jacobs Solutions's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.65%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.79.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

