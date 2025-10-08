Where Everest Group Stands With Analysts

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Everest Group (NYSE:EG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Everest Group, presenting an average target of $376.0, a high estimate of $430.00, and a low estimate of $287.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.3% lower than the prior average price target of $388.83.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Everest Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $430.00 $405.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $383.00 $371.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $384.00 $380.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Lowers Outperform $375.00 $410.00 Tracy Benguigui Wolfe Research Announces Underperform $287.00 - Matthew Heimermann Citigroup Announces Neutral $362.00 - Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $416.00 $405.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $371.00 $362.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Everest Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Everest Group compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Everest Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Everest Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Everest Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Everest Group: A Closer Look

Everest Group Ltd is a Bermuda-based reinsurance and insurance organization. It operates in the Reinsurance and Insurance business. It is a financial services institution focused on diversifying its portfolio and geographic presence. Through direct and indirect subsidiaries operating in the U.S. and internationally. The Insurance operation writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Bermuda, Canada, Europe, and South America. The Company conducts business through two reportable segments, Reinsurance and Insurance.

Understanding the Numbers: Everest Group's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Everest Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.26%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.61%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Everest Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.13%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

