Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For CSW Industrials

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CSW Industrials, presenting an average target of $281.0, a high estimate of $290.00, and a low estimate of $273.00. A 8.99% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $308.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of CSW Industrials's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $276.00 $273.00 Tomohiko Sano JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $290.00 $320.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $273.00 $337.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $285.00 $305.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CSW Industrials. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CSW Industrials compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for CSW Industrials's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Inc is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across three segments, Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The company's Contractor Solutions segment involves manufacturing efficient and performance-enhancing products for residential and commercial HVAC/R and plumbing applications, which are designed for professional end-use customers. Majority of the company revenue is generated from Contractor Solutions segment from U.S. markets.

CSW Industrials's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CSW Industrials displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: CSW Industrials's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CSW Industrials's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.81%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CSW Industrials's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

