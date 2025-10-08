7 Analysts Have This To Say About Quest Diagnostics

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $185.57, a high estimate of $194.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. Marking an increase of 2.69%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $180.71.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Quest Diagnostics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $190.00 $185.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $185.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Maintains Neutral $194.00 $194.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Neutral $180.00 $175.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $192.00 $190.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $178.00 $160.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $175.00 $176.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Quest Diagnostics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Quest Diagnostics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Quest Diagnostics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Quest Diagnostics's market standing.

Stay up to date on Quest Diagnostics analyst ratings.

Get to Know Quest Diagnostics Better

Quest Diagnostics is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the US. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of roughly 2,300 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a much smaller diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk-assessment services, and information technology solutions.

A Deep Dive into Quest Diagnostics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Quest Diagnostics's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.19% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Quest Diagnostics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.18%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quest Diagnostics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Quest Diagnostics's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.88. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

