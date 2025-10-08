Where BeOne Medicines Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated BeOne Medicines and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $365.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $385.00 and a low estimate of $345.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.04% increase from the previous average price target of $335.20.

A clear picture of BeOne Medicines's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $385.00 $345.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Announces Overweight $385.00 - Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $364.00 $349.00 Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Raises Buy $365.00 $350.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $345.00 $321.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $349.00 $311.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BeOne Medicines. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BeOne Medicines compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BeOne Medicines's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind BeOne Medicines

Founded in 2010 in Beijing and having listed on the Hong Kong exchange in 2018, BeOne is a commercial-stage biotechnology company with global sales. It focuses on oncology therapeutics and differentiates itself from other companies with a contract research organization-free, or CRO-free strategy. BeOne runs global clinical trials with its own team. As of 2024, its core drug is Brukinsa, a small molecule drug for various blood cancers that makes up more than 60% of BeOne's revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: BeOne Medicines's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: BeOne Medicines's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 41.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: BeOne Medicines's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.17%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BeOne Medicines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.59%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BeOne Medicines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.55%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: BeOne Medicines's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.27, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

