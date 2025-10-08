17 Analysts Have This To Say About CSX

In the preceding three months, 17 analysts have released ratings for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $39.76, with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.29% increase from the previous average price target of $37.06.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of CSX's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $40.00 $41.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $44.00 $41.00 Daniel Moore Baird Lowers Outperform $39.00 $44.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $34.00 $35.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $40.00 $37.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $42.00 Walter Spracklin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $39.00 $37.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $38.00 $38.00 Daniel Moore Baird Raises Outperform $44.00 $38.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Raises Outperform $38.00 $36.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Overweight $41.00 $34.00 Nathan Martin Benchmark Raises Buy $40.00 $37.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $35.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $38.00 $36.00 Jason Seidl TD Cowen Raises Buy $45.00 $32.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $42.00 $34.00 Patrick Brown Raymond James Raises Outperform $37.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CSX. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CSX. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of CSX compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of CSX compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CSX's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CSX's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CSX analyst ratings.

About CSX

Operating in the Eastern United States, Class I railroad CSX generated revenue near $14.5 billion in 2024. On its more than 21,000 miles of track, CSX hauls shipments of coal (16% of consolidated revenue), chemicals (17%), intermodal containers (16%), automotive cargo (7%), and a diverse mix of other bulk and industrial merchandise.

Financial Insights: CSX

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining CSX's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.43% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: CSX's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.2% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CSX's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.76%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, CSX adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.