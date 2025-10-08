What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Vulcan Materials, revealing an average target of $306.71, a high estimate of $330.00, and a low estimate of $279.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $297.00, the current average has increased by 3.27%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Vulcan Materials among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $311.00 - Adrian Huerta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $330.00 $285.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Buy $321.00 $305.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Buy $316.00 $318.00 Anthony Codling RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $279.00 $286.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $305.00 $285.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $285.00 $303.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vulcan Materials. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Vulcan Materials's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials is the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). Its largest markets include Texas, California, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Alabama. In 2024, Vulcan sold 219.9 million tons of aggregates, 13.6 million tons of asphalt mix, and 3.6 million cubic yards of ready-mix. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company had 16.5 billion tons of aggregates reserves.

Financial Milestones: Vulcan Materials's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Vulcan Materials's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.37%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vulcan Materials's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vulcan Materials's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.91%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, Vulcan Materials faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

