5 Analysts Have This To Say About a.k.a. Brands Holding

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $22.6, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.73% from the previous average price target of $22.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive a.k.a. Brands Holding. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $13.00 $10.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to a.k.a. Brands Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to a.k.a. Brands Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of a.k.a. Brands Holding compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of a.k.a. Brands Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of a.k.a. Brands Holding's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of a.k.a. Brands Holding's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on a.k.a. Brands Holding analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know a.k.a. Brands Holding Better

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp is an online fashion retailer focused on acquiring and accelerating the growth of next-generation, digitally native fashion brands targeting Gen Z and Millennial customers. The brands of the company are two women's brands, Princess Polly and Petal & Pup, and two streetwear brands, Culture Kings and mnml. The company derives maximum revenue from Australia/New Zealand.

a.k.a. Brands Holding: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, a.k.a. Brands Holding showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.78% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: a.k.a. Brands Holding's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -2.26%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): a.k.a. Brands Holding's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.21%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): a.k.a. Brands Holding's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.9%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: a.k.a. Brands Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.71, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.