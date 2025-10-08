Breaking Down Trimble: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Trimble and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $94.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $88.00. Observing a 6.55% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $89.00.

The standing of Trimble among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Guy Hardwick Barclays Announces Overweight $100.00 - Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $98.00 $96.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $96.00 $95.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $94.00 $88.00 Brian Gesuale Raymond James Raises Outperform $93.00 $85.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $88.00 $81.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Trimble. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Trimble compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Trimble's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Trimble

Trimble Inc is a technology solutions provider that enables office and mobile professionals to connect their workflows and asset lifecycles to drive a more productive, sustainable future. The company has three reportable segments: Architects, Engineers, Construction, and Owners (AECO). This segment provides software solutions that sell through a direct channel to customers in the construction industry. Field Systems. This segment provides hardware and associated software solutions that sell through dealer partner channels. Transportation and Logistics (T&L). This segment provides solutions for customers working in long-haul trucking and freight shipping markets.

Financial Insights: Trimble

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Trimble displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.56%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Trimble's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.19%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trimble's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trimble's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.99% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Trimble's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

