Demystifying Alcoa: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Alcoa (NYSE:AA) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $35.67, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Marking an increase of 3.57%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $34.44.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Alcoa. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $40.00 - Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $40.00 $38.00 Daniel Major UBS Raises Neutral $34.00 $31.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $38.00 $37.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $38.00 $40.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $27.00 $28.00 Lawson Winder B of A Securities Raises Underperform $27.00 $26.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $40.00 $37.50 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $37.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alcoa. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alcoa compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Alcoa's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Alcoa

Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum company whose operations include bauxite mining, alumina refining, and manufacturing primary aluminum. It is the world's largest bauxite miner and alumina refiner by production volume, and the eighth-largest aluminum producer. Profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain.Alcoa was the first mass producer of aluminum, launching the world-changing Hall-Heroult smelting process in the 1880s, making aluminum affordable. It listed as a public company in 1925. In 2016, Alcoa spun off its automotive and aerospace metal parts segment to focus on mining, smelting, and refining. It bought the 40% unowned balance of AWAC in mid-2024, meaning refining assets are now predominantly wholly owned, as with smelting.

Alcoa: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Alcoa's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.85% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Alcoa's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.43% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alcoa's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.11%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.43.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

