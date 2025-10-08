5 Analysts Have This To Say About Equity Bancshares

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $47.0, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.3% increase from the previous average price target of $43.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Equity Bancshares by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathan Race Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $54.00 - Chris Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $47.00 $45.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Neutral $45.00 $44.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Neutral $44.00 $39.00 Chris Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $45.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Equity Bancshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Equity Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Equity Bancshares's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Equity Bancshares's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. It provides a broad range of financial services to businesses and business owners as well as individuals through network of nearly 71 branches located in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. The majority of the Company's revenues come from interest income on financial instruments, including loans, leases, securities and derivatives. The company also earns revenue from Non-interest income which includes Service charges and fees, Debit card income, Investment Referral Income, Trust Income and Insurance Sales Commissions.

A Deep Dive into Equity Bancshares's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Equity Bancshares's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.3% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Equity Bancshares's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Bancshares's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Bancshares's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Equity Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

