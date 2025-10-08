Breaking Down FedEx: 17 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 17 analysts have published ratings on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 8 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $268.71, a high estimate of $314.00, and a low estimate of $239.00. Observing a 0.11% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $268.41.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of FedEx among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $274.00 $284.00 David Vernon Bernstein Raises Market Perform $250.00 $247.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $255.00 $260.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $279.00 $275.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $314.00 $293.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $284.00 $285.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $239.00 $243.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $300.00 $285.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $296.00 $308.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $250.00 $235.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Neutral $244.00 $240.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $243.00 $249.00 David Vernon Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $247.00 $249.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $240.00 $245.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $285.00 $290.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $293.00 $297.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $275.00 $278.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to FedEx. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of FedEx compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of FedEx's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of FedEx's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In fiscal 2025, the firm's Federal Express segment—which houses the core package delivery operations—made up 86% of total revenue, with 10% coming from FedEx Freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Financial Insights: FedEx

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining FedEx's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.08% as of 31 August, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FedEx's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.95% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FedEx's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: FedEx's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.36, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

