Assessing Annaly Capital Management: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $21.5, along with a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has increased by 4.88% from the previous average price target of $20.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Annaly Capital Management. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $22.50 $21.50 Mark Devries Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $19.00 Kenneth S. Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $23.00 $21.00 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $21.00 $20.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $21.50 $20.50 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Annaly Capital Management. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Annaly Capital Management. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Annaly Capital Management compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Annaly Capital Management compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Annaly Capital Management's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Annaly Capital Management's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Annaly Capital Management analyst ratings.

Get to Know Annaly Capital Management Better

Annaly Capital Management Inc is an American mortgage real estate investment trust. Its business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. The company's reportable operating segments are; the Agency segment, which invests in Agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; the Residential Credit segment, which invests in non-Agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; the Mortgage Servicing Rights segment; and Corporate & Other. Maximum revenue for the company is generated from its Agency segment.

Financial Insights: Annaly Capital Management

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Annaly Capital Management's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 130.95% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Annaly Capital Management's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.9%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Annaly Capital Management's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Annaly Capital Management's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.25, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.