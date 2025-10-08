Analyst Expectations For BOK Financial's Future

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $118.33, with a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $110.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.39% increase from the previous average price target of $108.17.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of BOK Financial among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Raises Buy $135.00 $120.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Raises Hold $120.00 $110.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $100.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $115.00 $101.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $120.00 $114.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $110.00 $104.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BOK Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BOK Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BOK Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into BOK Financial's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into BOK Financial's Background

BOK Financial Corp is a financial institution in Oklahoma, and it provides a comprehensive range of nationally competitive financial products and services. Its operating segments consist of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company has various products and services, including cash management services, loans and deposits, fiduciary and insurance services, mortgage banking, and brokerage and trading services. It generates maximum revenue from the commercial banking segment. Its commercial banking segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products to small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

BOK Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: BOK Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.41%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: BOK Financial's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BOK Financial's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): BOK Financial's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: BOK Financial's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.7. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

