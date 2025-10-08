What 33 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lululemon Athletica

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 33 analysts have published ratings on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 22 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 5 1 0 2M Ago 5 4 14 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $219.42, a high estimate of $375.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. Highlighting a 20.07% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $274.53.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Lululemon Athletica among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Janine Stichter BTIG Maintains Buy $303.00 $303.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Lowers Underperform $120.00 $150.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $185.00 $223.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Hold $192.00 $192.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Neutral $195.00 $225.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $185.00 $210.00 Erwan Rambourg HSBC Announces Hold $175.00 - Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $191.00 $224.00 Aneesha Sherman Bernstein Lowers Outperform $220.00 $350.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $185.00 $240.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $200.00 $232.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $160.00 $205.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $180.00 $209.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $165.00 $200.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $205.00 $324.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $225.00 $260.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $180.00 $265.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $200.00 $360.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $192.00 $238.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $210.00 $300.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Lowers Buy $303.00 $375.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $238.00 $317.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $360.00 $360.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $220.00 $270.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Lowers Buy $375.00 $405.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $300.00 $370.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $223.00 $280.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $205.00 $225.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $240.00 $290.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $260.00 $340.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $225.00 $270.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $200.00 $270.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $224.00 $303.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lululemon Athletica. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Lululemon Athletica compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Lululemon Athletica's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Lululemon Athletica's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Lululemon Athletica Better

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. Lululemon also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. It sells its products through digital channels, a small number of wholesale partners, more than 780 company-owned stores in about two dozen countries in North America, Asia, and Western Europe, and about 40 franchised locations in the Middle East and Europe. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

A Deep Dive into Lululemon Athletica's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Lululemon Athletica's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lululemon Athletica's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lululemon Athletica's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.96%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Lululemon Athletica's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.4, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

