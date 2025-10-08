Demystifying J.Jill: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $19.0, with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. Experiencing a 0.89% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $19.17.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of J.Jill by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Janine Stichter BTIG Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Jonna Kim TD Cowen Raises Hold $17.00 $16.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $17.00 $17.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Buy $20.00 $22.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $17.00 $17.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to J.Jill. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of J.Jill compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of J.Jill's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of J.Jill's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About J.Jill

J.Jill Inc is a national lifestyle brand that provides apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company's products are marketed under the J.Jill brand name and sold through its two channels: its e-commerce platform and catalog (Direct) and its retail stores (Retail). Revenue is derived from the sale of apparel and accessory merchandise through the company's Retail and Direct channels, which include website and catalog phone orders. Revenue also includes shipping and handling fees collected from customers.

Financial Insights: J.Jill

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: J.Jill's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 July, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.81%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): J.Jill's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): J.Jill's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.42%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: J.Jill's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.83. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

