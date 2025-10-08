Waters Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Waters (NYSE:WAT) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $347.83, a high estimate of $390.00, and a low estimate of $315.00. A decline of 10.07% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Waters by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Natalya Davies Rothschild & Co Announces Buy $390.00 - Justin Bowers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $315.00 $375.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $315.00 $330.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Lowers Buy $385.00 $435.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Lowers Outperform $352.00 $374.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $330.00 $420.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Waters. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Waters compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Waters's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Waters's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Waters: A Closer Look

Water sells liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis tools. These analytical instruments provide essential information on various products, such as their molecular structures and physical properties, to help clients enhance the health and well-being of end users. As a percentage of sales in 2024, Waters generated 58% from biopharmaceutical customers, 31% from industrial clients, and 11% from academic/government institutions. In early 2026, Waters plans to merge with BD's life science and diagnostics business, which will substantially change those concentrations. Waters will wind up with more concentration in diagnostics (versus none now) and discovery-related life science tools.

A Deep Dive into Waters's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Waters displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Waters's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.07% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waters's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.16%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.71.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

