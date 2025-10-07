Assessing MetLife: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on MetLife (NYSE:MET), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated MetLife and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $94.56, accompanied by a high estimate of $103.00 and a low estimate of $84.00. Highlighting a 0.06% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $94.62.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive MetLife. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $97.00 $94.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $84.00 $84.00 Tracy Benguigui Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $95.00 - Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $94.00 $98.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $92.00 $94.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $103.00 $100.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Buy $91.00 $94.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $98.00 $99.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $97.00 $94.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MetLife. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of MetLife's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know MetLife Better

MetLife is one of the largest life insurers in the US by assets and provides a variety of life insurance and annuity products. It is organized into six segments: Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions, Asia, Latin America, Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA), and MetLife Holdings (products in run-off). Group Benefits and RIS are US-based, contributing to around 48% of the firm's 2024 adjusted earnings. The Asia segment contributes around 25% of earnings, mainly tied to Japan. The company also holds leading market positions in Mexico and Chile, with the Latin America segment contributing around 13% of 2024 earnings. The EMEA and MetLife Holdings segments contributed around 4% and 10% of 2024 earnings, respectively.

MetLife: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: MetLife's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.8%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.06%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MetLife's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.53%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): MetLife's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.1%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.72, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

