5 Analysts Assess Bio-Techne: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $70.2, with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $61.00. Observing a 6.69% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $65.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Bio-Techne by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Markowitz Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $72.00 $60.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Raises Outperform $73.00 $61.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Buy $70.00 $55.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $61.00 $63.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $75.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bio-Techne. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Bio-Techne's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Bio-Techne

Based in Minnesota, Bio-Techne is a life sciences manufacturer supplying consumables and instruments for the pharma, biotech, academic, and diagnostic markets. It reports in two segments: protein sciences (about 75% of revenue) and diagnostics and genomics (25%). The protein sciences segment sells reagents and analytical instruments used in life sciences research, including antibodies used in protein analysis. The diagnostics and genomics segment sells diagnostic reagents, molecular diagnostics, and spatial biology products. The United States accounts for about 55% of revenue. The firm also has operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (20% of sales), the UK (5%), and Asia-Pacific (15%), with the rest of the world accounting for the remaining 5%.

A Deep Dive into Bio-Techne's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bio-Techne's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bio-Techne's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.58% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bio-Techne's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bio-Techne's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

