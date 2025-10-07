A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Viper Energy Through 10 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Viper Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $55.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.3%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Viper Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $57.00 $60.00 Aaron Bilkoski TD Securities Lowers Buy $56.00 $58.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $51.00 $55.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $54.00 $56.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $46.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $68.00 $66.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $48.00 $51.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $57.00 $60.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $51.00 $50.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $66.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Viper Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Viper Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Viper Energy compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Viper Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Viper Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Viper Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Viper Energy analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Viper Energy

Viper Energy Inc is focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is known to have a number of zones of oil and natural gas-bearing rock throughout.

Viper Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Viper Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 37.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.46%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viper Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viper Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Viper Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.