Assessing Bank of America: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $57.78, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This current average has increased by 7.44% from the previous average price target of $53.78.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Bank of America by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $57.00 $55.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $55.00 $49.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $66.00 $50.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $56.00 $51.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $56.00 $57.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $58.00 $54.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $60.00 $56.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $57.00 $55.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $55.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bank of America. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bank of America's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Bank of America's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Bank of America displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.79%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank of America's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of America's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.31.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

