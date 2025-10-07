Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Baxter Intl

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $27.83, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. A decline of 18.93% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Baxter Intl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $31.00 $33.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Overweight $36.00 $41.00 Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Hold $25.00 $36.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Lowers Neutral $24.00 $35.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $33.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $27.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Baxter Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Baxter Intl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Baxter Intl's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Baxter Intl's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Baxter Intl

Baxter offers a variety of medical supplies and equipment to providers. From its legacy operations, Baxter sells injectable therapies for use in care settings, including IV pumps, administrative sets, and solutions; nutritional products; and surgical sealants and hemostatic agents. Baxter expanded its portfolio of hospital-focused offerings by acquiring Hillrom in late 2021, which added basic equipment like hospital beds, operating room equipment, and patient monitoring tools to the portfolio. Baxter also sold its kidney care tools in early 2025.

Baxter Intl: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Baxter Intl's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Baxter Intl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baxter Intl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baxter Intl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Baxter Intl's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.33. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

