A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Devon Energy Through 13 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 8 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $44.15, with a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.55% from the previous average price target of $42.23.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Devon Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $42.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $37.00 $34.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $40.00 $43.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $40.00 $37.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $49.00 $46.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $57.00 $58.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $43.00 $42.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $40.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $58.00 $53.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $46.00 $44.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $37.00 $35.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $40.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Devon Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Devon Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Devon Energy compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Devon Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Devon Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Devon Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Devon Energy analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Devon Energy

Devon Energy is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several top US shale plays. While roughly two thirds of its production comes from the Permian Basin, it also holds a meaningful presence in the Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Bakken basins. At the end of 2024, Devon reported net proved reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 848,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas.

Devon Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Devon Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Devon Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.99%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Devon Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.07%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Devon Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.89% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, Devon Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.