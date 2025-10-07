15 Analysts Assess Molina Healthcare: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 15 analysts have evaluated Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 7 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $220.67, a high estimate of $335.00, and a low estimate of $179.00. This current average has decreased by 25.65% from the previous average price target of $296.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Molina Healthcare among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $231.00 $198.00 Lance Wilkes Bernstein Lowers Outperform $220.00 $284.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $185.00 $186.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $210.00 $210.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $198.00 $216.00 John Stansel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $184.00 $272.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $180.00 $260.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $180.00 $335.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $186.00 $270.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $210.00 $312.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $179.00 $373.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $216.00 $372.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $335.00 $400.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Outperform $330.00 $400.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $266.00 $364.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Molina Healthcare. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Molina Healthcare. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Molina Healthcare compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Molina Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Molina Healthcare's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Molina Healthcare analyst ratings.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

Breaking Down Molina Healthcare's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Molina Healthcare displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Molina Healthcare's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molina Healthcare's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.72%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Molina Healthcare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.56%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Molina Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.77.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.