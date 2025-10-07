Expert Outlook: Elevance Health Through The Eyes Of 15 Analysts

Ratings for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 5 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $376.73, a high estimate of $484.00, and a low estimate of $297.00. Highlighting a 15.02% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $443.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Elevance Health by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $412.00 $330.00 A.J. Rice UBS Lowers Buy $425.00 $435.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $373.00 $327.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $330.00 $400.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $297.00 $492.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $384.00 $472.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $327.00 $358.00 A.J. Rice UBS Lowers Buy $435.00 $484.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $358.00 $434.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Lowers Buy $360.00 $447.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $316.00 $428.00 Whit Mayo Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $310.00 $510.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $440.00 $500.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $400.00 $478.00 A.J. Rice UBS Lowers Buy $484.00 $555.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Elevance Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Elevance Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Elevance Health compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Elevance Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Elevance Health's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Elevance Health's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Elevance Health's Background

Elevance Health remains one of the leading health insurers in the US, providing medical benefits to 46 million medical members as of June 2025. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Elevance differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012 and MMM in 2021, Elevance's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs, such as Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, too. It is also an emerging player in pharmacy benefit management and other healthcare services.

Financial Milestones: Elevance Health's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Elevance Health displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Elevance Health's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elevance Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.44%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Elevance Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.69.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

