Forecasting The Future: 18 Analyst Projections For Tractor Supply

In the preceding three months, 18 analysts have released ratings for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 11 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 10 4 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $64.39, along with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.27% from the previous average price target of $59.47.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Tractor Supply. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $60.00 $65.00 Spencer Hanus Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $70.00 - Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $60.00 $48.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00 Matthew McClintock Raymond James Raises Outperform $65.00 $57.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $61.00 $54.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $66.00 $60.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $67.00 $66.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $65.00 $60.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $65.00 $63.00 Justin Kleber Baird Raises Outperform $65.00 $61.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $70.00 $60.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Justin Kleber Baird Raises Outperform $61.00 $56.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $65.00 $56.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $66.00 $60.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $63.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tractor Supply. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Tractor Supply compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tractor Supply's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Tractor Supply's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tractor Supply analyst ratings.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company targets recreational farmers and ranchers and has little exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. Currently, the company operates 2,335 of its namesake banners in 49 states, along with 207 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores. Stores are generally concentrated in rural communities rather than urban and suburban areas. In fiscal 2024, revenue consisted primarily of livestock, equine & agriculture (26%), companion animal (25%), and seasonal & recreation (23%).

Tractor Supply: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Tractor Supply showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.55% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tractor Supply's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tractor Supply's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.19% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, Tractor Supply faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

