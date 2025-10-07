Deep Dive Into Prothena Corp Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $15.14, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 44.8%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Prothena Corp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $20.00 $14.00 Jason Butler JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $11.00 $29.00 Yasmeen Rahimi Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $15.00 $81.00 Rudy Li Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $10.00 $18.00 Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Rudy Li Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Prothena Corp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Prothena Corp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Prothena Corp's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Prothena Corp's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Prothena Corp Better

Prothena Corp PLC is a clinical biotechnology company that focuses on protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare and peripheral amyloid diseases. The company's clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including ATTR amyloidosis [Coramitug (PRX004)], Alzheimer's disease (PRX123), Neurodegeneration (PRXPRX019), and Others.

Key Indicators: Prothena Corp's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Prothena Corp's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -96.65%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Prothena Corp's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2845.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -33.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -28.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Prothena Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

