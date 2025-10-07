Breaking Down Voya Financial: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Voya Financial, presenting an average target of $87.86, a high estimate of $91.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. Observing a 3.54% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $84.86.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Voya Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $91.00 $90.00 Kenneth S. Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $87.00 $80.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $90.00 $89.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $86.00 $84.00 Michael Ward UBS Raises Buy $90.00 $87.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $89.00 $88.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $76.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Voya Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Voya Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Voya Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Voya Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Voya Financial Better

Voya Financial Inc is a financial services company, which, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment, insurance, and retirement solutions to individual and institutional clients in the United States. Its products and services include tax savings plans, individual retirement accounts, group life insurance plans, and employee benefits products, among others. The company tailors each of its products to the needs of its customer base. It operates its business through three principal lines: Wealth Solutions, Investment Management, and Health Solutions The Wealth segment generates roughly half of the company's revenue.

A Deep Dive into Voya Financial's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Voya Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.26%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Voya Financial's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Voya Financial's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.6%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Voya Financial's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, Voya Financial adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

