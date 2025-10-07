Deep Dive Into Lincoln National Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $43.29, along with a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.02% from the previous average price target of $40.83.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Lincoln National among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $53.00 $58.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $58.00 $41.00 Tracy Benguigui Wolfe Research Announces Underperform $37.00 - Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $38.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $35.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $42.00 $40.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lincoln National. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lincoln National's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses. The company's operating segment includes Annuities; Retirement Plan Services; Life Insurance and Group Protection. Its products include fixed and indexed annuities, variable annuities, universal life insurance (UL), variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL, indexed universal life insurance (IUL), term life insurance, employer-sponsored retirement plans and services, and group life, disability and dental.

Understanding the Numbers: Lincoln National's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Lincoln National's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.5%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lincoln National's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.93%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lincoln National's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.73%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lincoln National's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.18% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, Lincoln National faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

