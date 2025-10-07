Forecasting The Future: 12 Analyst Projections For Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Abbott Laboratories, revealing an average target of $143.25, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.58% from the previous average price target of $142.42.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Abbott Laboratories among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $144.00 $140.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Buy $155.00 $157.00 Lawrence Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $142.00 $147.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Lowers Outperform $141.00 $142.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Lowers Neutral $135.00 $140.00 Matthew Taylor Jefferies Raises Buy $145.00 $143.00 Marie Thibault BTIG Lowers Buy $145.00 $148.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $140.00 $145.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Neutral $140.00 $130.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $147.00 $145.00 David Lewis Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $137.00 $127.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $148.00 $145.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Abbott Laboratories. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Abbott Laboratories. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Abbott Laboratories compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Abbott Laboratories compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Abbott Laboratories's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Abbott Laboratories's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Abbott Laboratories analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Abbott Laboratories

Abbott manufactures and markets cardiovascular and diabetes devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, continuous glucose monitors, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.

Abbott Laboratories: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Abbott Laboratories's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.37%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Abbott Laboratories's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.97% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.58%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abbott Laboratories's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.15%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Abbott Laboratories's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.27, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.