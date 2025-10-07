A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Diamondback Energy Through 16 Analysts

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 12 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $194.0, along with a high estimate of $228.00 and a low estimate of $171.00. This current average has increased by 1.15% from the previous average price target of $191.80.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Diamondback Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $178.00 $185.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $175.00 $165.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $176.00 $183.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $176.00 $180.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $171.00 $163.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $212.00 $221.00 James West Melius Research Announces Buy $213.00 - Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $186.00 $184.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $222.00 $228.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $211.00 $210.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $183.00 $179.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $188.00 $192.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $221.00 $204.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $228.00 $225.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $184.00 $183.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $180.00 $175.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Diamondback Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Diamondback Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Diamondback Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Diamondback Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2024, the company reported net proven reserves of 3.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged about 598,000 barrels per day in 2024, at a ratio of 56% oil, 23% natural gas liquids, and 21% natural gas.

Financial Milestones: Diamondback Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Diamondback Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 47.63% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Diamondback Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Diamondback Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.39, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

