Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Plains All American Stock

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Plains All American, presenting an average target of $19.17, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has decreased by 0.83% from the previous average price target of $19.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Plains All American's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Underweight $17.00 $18.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $20.00 $21.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $20.00 $18.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $22.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $18.00 $19.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Neutral $20.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Plains All American. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Plains All American. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Plains All American compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Plains All American compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Plains All American's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Plains All American's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Plains All American analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Plains All American

Plains All American Pipeline LP through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges or railcars. The NGL segment is involved in natural gas processing and NGL fractionation, storage, transportation, and terminalling. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Crude Oil segment.

Plains All American: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Plains All American's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -16.58%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Plains All American's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plains All American's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.55%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plains All American's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Plains All American's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.91, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.